Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim resumes training after CHAN exit

Sports News of Thursday, 9 February 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim finally rejoined his Asante Kotoko teammates in training following the Black Galaxies exit from the CHAN tournament.



The former Ghana U20 goalkeeper had an extended break to deal with personal issues despite the Black Galaxies quarter-final exit at the just ended tournament.



His teammates, who were also part of the team in Algeria, Augustine Agyapong and Mohammed Sherrif reported earlier and featured in the league game against Accra Lions on Monday night.



Ibrahim will be hoping to reclaim his starting position in the Kotoko team despite the impressive performances of Fredrick Asare.



Asante Kotoko are preparing for their away trip to Dawu to face Dreams FC.