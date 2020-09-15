Sports News of Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Asante Kotoko finally settle George Amoako’s arrears

Former CEO of Kotoko, George Amoako

Asante Kotoko have finally settled the debt owed their former chief Executive Officer, George Amoako three months after his dismissal.



Amoako was dismissed in July following the decision of the new Board of Directors to dissolve the entire management team.



However, Amoako who was the head of the management was owed five months salaries before his sacking.



The Ghana Football Association Executive Council member was reported to be on a monthly salary of GHS 6,000.



According to him, the club has finally settled his five months unpaid arrears.



“It’s true, the board has paid the money they owed me, they have paid all- George Amoako confirmed to Oyerepa FM.



Amoako has since been appointed as the Executive Chairman of King Faisal.





