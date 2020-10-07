Sports News of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko fans to select kits for 2020/2021 campaign – Nana Yaw Amponsah

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah has disclosed that his outfit will give the supporters of the club the opportunity to select their preferred design for the forthcoming season.



This was after the club terminated its Kits sponsorship deal with Portuguese sportswear manufacturing company, Strike earlier today.



The Porcupine Warriors signed a three-year deal in 2018 with the kits manufacturers but has ended the deal with a year remaining on the contract.



The sponsorship deal was worth GH¢50,000 and extra bonuses in revenue generated from the sales of replica jerseys.



A statement from the club Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah reads, “Asante Kotoko wishes to inform our stakeholders and the general public that the kits supply sponsorship and purchase signed with Club Consult Africa has been terminated with immediate effect.”



“We wish to assure our most cherished stakeholders that a new befitting kits sponsor will not only be announced shortly but also our fans will be given the opportunity to select their preferred design for the 2020/2021 season.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.