Asante Kotoko fan who was shot in the eye wins GH₵600k case against Ghana Police

Asante Kotoko fan, Augustine Oppong, has won his case against Ghana Police, four years since he was shot in the eye by a Policeman during a league game.



Augustine Oppong summoned Ghana Police, the government, and the National Sports Authority (NSA) to court in demand for compensation after he was shot in the eye by a Policeman during a shooting incident that occurred at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in 2020 after Asante Kotoko's 1-0 defeat against Berekum Chelsea on January 12.



The Kumasi High Court on Friday, February 2, 2024, ruled in favor of Augustine and ordered that the government, Ghana Police, and the NSA pay compensation of GH₵600,000.



The ruling came along with other charges which will see the fine rise to a total of GH₵1 million.



The lawyer of Augustine, Sarfo Duku Esq, told Kessben FM that if the money is not paid in the stipulated time given by the court, his client is required to sell any government property worth the amount on the court's permit.



Oppong was standing close to a group of agitated fans who were fuming at the referees over poor officiating in a game that Kotoko ended with 10 men.



The Police in their effort to control the angry fans misfired their warning shots, which went into the crowd and caught Oppong in the eye.



The game was a matchday three fixture that was halted for 10 minutes after referee Charles Bulu sent off then Kotoko defender Ampem Dacosta.



The defeat and the supposed poor officiating led to chaos at the entrance of the dressing room as some supporters forced their way in to attack the officials but the Police had smuggled them out of the stadium in a police armored vehicle.



Watch Lawyer Sarfo Duku narrate how his client won his case via the video below from 36 minutes







