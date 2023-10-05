Asante Kotoko do light work on lower-tier side Namoro Academy in friendly

Sports News of Thursday, 5 October 2023

Kumasi Asante Kotoko demonstrated their supremacy with a decisive 4-0 win over lower-tier team Namoro Academy on Wednesday, October 4.



The Ghanaian powerhouse exhibited an impressive performance led by stellar contributions from Kalo Ouattarra, Richmond Lamptey, and Benard Somuah. Ouattarra, in particular, stole the show with a clinical brace.



This preparatory fixture at the Paa Joe Stadium facility served as vital groundwork ahead of their impending league face-off against Accra Lions. Notably, Justice Blay, who has successfully recuperated from an injury spell, marked his return with a valuable stint on the pitch against the lower-tier side.



In their last Ghana Premier League game against Karela United at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday night, Asante Kotoko scored late to claim a 1-1 draw.



In their three league games played this season, the Porcupine Warriors labored to a goalless draw against returnees Heart of Lions on home ground before losing 2-1 to Bibiani Gold Stars in their second game.











