Asante Kotoko depart for Mauritania ahead of CAF CL clash against Nouadhibou FC

Asante Kotoko leaving for their CAF Champions League

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have left the country for the CAF Champions League clash against Mauritanian league winners Nouadhibou FC.



The Porcupine Warriors will take on Mauritanian champions Nouadhibou in the first leg of the preliminary round of the competition.



The match is scheduled to take place at the Stade Municipal in Nouadhibou on Friday 27 November 2020.



Coach Maxwell Konadu, who named a 20-man squad for the trip did not travel captain Felix Annan who suffered an injury last Sunday during their Ghana Premier League game against Berekum Chelsea.



Stalwart defender Habib Mohammed is also suspended for the match.



Augustine Okrah, Razak Abalora and Mudasiru Salifu are all out of the first leg encounter.



Brazilian import Fabio Gama dos Santos didn't make the squad likewise Guinean forward Naby Keita.





DEFENDERS Samuel Frimpong Christopher Nakai Nettey Patrick Asmah Imoro Ibrahim Yussif Mubarik Abdul Ganiu Ismail Wahab Adams Andrews Kwadwo AppauMIDFIELDERS Kwame Adom Frimpong Emmanuel Keyekeh Emmanuel Sarkodie Sulley Ali Muniru Emmanuel Gyamfi Godfred AsiamahATTACKERS Evans Adomako Kwame Opoku Ibrahim Osman William Opoku MensahThe Porcupine Warriors will be hoping for a positive result before the second leg in Ghana a fortnight time.