Asante Kotoko demand fair officiating after defeat to Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Orlando Wellington, assistant coach of Asante Kotoko has called for fair officiating after their defeat against Hearts of Oak.



The Porcupine Warriors suffered a 1-0 defeat against their rivals at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday in the matchday 20 games.



Konadu Yiadom scored the only goal of the game in the 57th minute as the Phobians also secured the President's Cup as well.



In his post-match comments, Wellington expressed his dissatisfaction with the officiating, as he believed that the referee, Jacob Aduntera, delivered a below-par performance which ultimately led to their defeat.



“Referees have their part to play, players have their own part to play but as a referee, you have to be fair at the centre,” he said.



“Hearts of Oak scored an offside goal and the referee denied us a clear penalty.”



The Porcupine Warriors are currently trailing by five points in the league and have been knocked out of the FA Cup.



With their only remaining chance of winning a trophy this season being the league, they will need to make significant improvements to be able to defend their title from last season.