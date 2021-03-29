Asante Kotoko defender Imoro Ibrahim makes Black Stars debut

Sports News of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Enterprising Asante Kotoko defender Imoro Ibrahim made his Ghana debut in the team's 3-1 win over Sao Tome in the final 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome on Sunday.



He replaced Greece-based defender Baba Rahman in the 69th minutes of the game at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Imoro Ibrahim has been outstanding for the Porcupine Warriors in the ongoing season having scored against Dreams FC and Karela Untied with a powerful drive.



Nicholas Opoku, Jordan Ayew and Baba Rahman goals were enough for Ghana to pick the three points but in the 83rd minute, Razak Abalora gifted the ball to Carvalho who made no mistake, slotting the ball into an open net.



Ghana have topped group C with 13 points and Sudan are second with 12 points.