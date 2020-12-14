Sports News of Monday, 14 December 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko defeat must be a turning point for Legon Cities – Bashir Hayford

Legon Cities new coach, Bashiru Hayford

Head coach of Legon Cities, Bashir Hayford has admitted that his team must improve after their 1-0 defeat to Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko.



The Royals lost by a lone goal to the Porcupine Warriors in a Ghana Premier League Week 5 fixture played on Friday, December 11, 2020.



Legon Cities created a flurry of chances but their inability to convert their chances cost them their first win of the season.



The experienced trainer speaking after the game acknowledged the tough nature of the game and expressed satisfaction at his players’ overall output.



“Well it was a tough game and I’m so satisfied with the performance of my boys. Honestly, they have put up a very spirited game and the performance. I have so much appreciated it. With this now we’re going forward,” Bashir Hayford said.



“We hope this defeat will be the turning point for us.”



Legon Cities still remain without a league win so far this season. They lie 18th on the league log with 3 points picked from a possible 15.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.