Asante Kotoko congratulates James Kwasi Appiah after winning GFA Executive Council spot

Sports News of Thursday, 5 October 2023

Source: www.footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko has congratulated its club Technical Director, Kwesi Appiah after he clinched a spot on the Ghana Football Association's Executive Council during the 2023 GFA Elections held in Tamale on October 5.



Taking to their official social media platform, Asante Kotoko spared no time in extending their heartfelt congratulations to Kwesi Appiah.



The club's post reads: "Congratulations to our Technical Director for being elected as a member of the Ghana Football Association’s executive council.

Ayekooo Mayele".



The Asante Kotoko Interim Management Committee (IMC) chairman had 10 votes.

Appiah will represent the Premier League clubs on the Executive Council.



The former Ghana international remains the only ingenious coach who qualified the Black Stars for the 2014 Fifa World Cup in Brazil.



The Ghana Football Association election is currently ongoing in Tamale, with other positions set to be decided.



