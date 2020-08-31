Sports News of Monday, 31 August 2020

Asante Kotoko congratulate Kuami Eugene on winning VGMA’s Artiste of the Year Award

Kuami Eugene jamming with Kotoko players

Ghana Premier League giant Asante Kotoko has sent a congratulatory message to Kuami Eugene as the artiste won big at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) ceremony 2020 edition.



Kuami Eugene fended off stiff competition from the likes of Sarkodie, Kofi Kinata, Diana Hamilton, and a couple others to emerge the Artiste of the Year although the development has triggered the expression of surprise among observers especially on social media.



Eugene also won the VGMA Highlife artiste of the Year.



The RockStar artiste is a self-confessed fan of the Porcupine Warriors and has been seen a couple of times in the midst of Asante Kotoko players and officials.



After winning the biggest award on the night, Asante Kotoko took to Twitter to celebrate one of the own with a congratulatory message.



The club tweeted; HUGE CONGRATULATIONS to our fan @KuamiEugene for winning the 2020 VGMA Artiste of the Year. #AKSC #AriseLetsBuild #KumApem #RockStar





