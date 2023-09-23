You are here: HomeSports2023 09 23Article 1849424

Sports News of Saturday, 23 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum names strong squad for Bibiani Gold Stars clash

Asante Kotoko head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has named a 23-man squad for the weekend fixture

The head coach of Asante Kotoko, Prosper Narteh Ogum is keen on guiding the Reds to a first win of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season this weekend.

The Porcupine Warriors kicked off their campaign last weekend in a clash against Heart of Lions.

In a game played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Asante Kotoko were held to a goalless draw by the newly-promoted Ghana Premier League side.

This weekend, Asante Kotoko will take on Bibiani Gold Stars in a Round 2 encounter of the Ghanaian top-flight league season.

Ahead of the game on Saturday, September 23, Asante Kotoko head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has named a 23-man squad.

The strong squad is made up of shot-stopper Danlad Ibrahim, George Mfegue, and top striker Steven Mukwala.

Below is the Asante Kotoko squad for the Gold Stars game:

Danlad Ibrahim

Fredrick Asare

Augustine Agyapong

John Tedeku

Samuel Asamoah

Henry Ansu

Dawuni Yahaya

Nanabayin Amoah

Sheriff Mohammed

Shadrack Addo

Mohammed Yussif Nureedeen

Andrew Ntim Manu

Rocky Dwamena

Michael Dwamena

Enock Morrison

Baba Yahaya

Peter Acquah

Benard Somuah

George Mfegue

Isaac Oppong

Steve Mukwala

Julius Ofori Ziggy

Kalo Quattara