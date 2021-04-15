Asante Kotoko coach Marinao Barreto announce squad for Great Olympics clash

Sports News of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Asante Kotoko coach, Mariano Barreto has named his 19 man squad for the game against Accra Great Olympics.



The Porcupine Warriors will be hosted by the Wonder club on matchday 20 of the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.



Razak Abalora and Felix Annan have been included in the squad while Kwame Baah has been dropped from the squad.



In defense, Christopher Nettey, Samuel Frimpong, Wahab Adams, Habib Mohammed, Ismail Ganiu, Mubarik Yussif, Patrick Asmah, and Imoro Ibrahim are all on the squad list.



In the absence of the Brazilian Fabio Gama, Coach Barreto has included Emmanuel Sarkodie into his side for the Accra Clash with Richard Senanu, Latif Anabila, Salifu Mudasiru, and Godfred Asiamah, and Emmanuel Gyamfi in midfield.



The club will rely on Brazilian attacker Vinicius Michael, Andy Kumi Francis, and Augustine Okrah as the leading marksmen.



The game will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday night.



Asante Kotoko sits on top of the league log with 34 points while Great Olympics sit second with 33 points.