Sports News of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Asante Kotoko coach Johnson Smith thrilled with his players tactical discipline in Dwarfs victory

Interim coach of Asante Kotoko, Johnson Smith

Interim coach of Asante Kotoko, Johnson Smith has hailed his side’s tactical disposition in the hard-fought victory against Ebusua Dwarfs on Wednesday.



Smith has transformed the team since taking over the reins last month.



The veteran trainer secured his third win as coach of the Porcupine Warriors following a 1-0 victory against Ebusua Dwarfs at the Cape Coast Stadium, courtesy defender Christopher Nettey’s late diving header.



According to Smith, the victory was thanks to the players who adhered to his tactical instructions.



“We were tactically disciplined and that is why we won and kept a clean sheet too. We were looking for the win and we have it, ” Smith said after the game.



“The most important thing is the victory and we managed to prevent them from scoring,” he added.



Kotoko have now climbed the Ghana Premier League table are 4th on the standings after 9 games.