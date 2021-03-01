Sports News of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Asante Kotoko coach Johnson Smith rues missed chances in Hearts of Oak draw

Asante Kotoko assistant coach Johnson Smith

Asante Kotoko assistant coach Johnson Smith was left to rue missed chances as his side drew with Hearts of Oak in an outstanding matchday 14 fixture of the Ghana Premier League.



The Porcupine Warriors were held to a 0-0 draw at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



After just three minutes, Kotoko were handed an opportunity to take Kwame Poku clattered inside the box by Nuru Sulley and the referee Selorm Yao Bless rightly whistled for a penalty.



Opoku quickly elected himself to take it from 12 yards and the club's top scorer dragged it to the left but Richard Atta dived to the right spot and grabbed it firmly.



In the dying embers of the game, Abalora gifted Hearts of Oak a penalty has he cynically brought down Isaac Mensah but the Ghana international goalkeeper produced a brilliant save to stop Mensah's shot.



Speaking at the post-match interview, the former Karela United coach said, “We were determined to win this match but this is how football is, we had the chances but we couldn’t convert it so we will go back and do our homework”



The draw leaves Kotoko in the 6th position with 24 points whereas Hearts of Oak occupy 5th position with 24 points.