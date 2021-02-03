Sports News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Asante Kotoko coach Johnson Smith names starting eleven for Inter Allies clash

Kotoko coach Johnson Smith

Interim coach of Asante Kotoko Johnson Smith has named his starting eleven for the match against Inter Allies in the Ghana Premier League.



The Porcupine Warriors will play host to the Capelli boys in matchday 12 of the domestic top-flight league at the Accra Sports Stadium this evening.



Ahead of the game, Smith has named his starting 11 as Naby Keita, Latif Anabila and Emmanuel Gyamfi gets the nod to start.



Right-back Christopher Nettey has been replaced by Samuel Frimpong as Wahab Adams has earned a place in the defense to put Yusif Mubarik to the bench in tonight's game.



Below is the Asante Kotoko line up



Razak Abalora



Ibrahim Imoro



Samuel Frimpong



Abdul Ganiyu Ismail



Emmanuel Sarkodie



Abdul Latif Anabila



Emmanuel Gyamfi



Fabio Gama



Naby Keita



Kwame Opoku



Subs.



Ibrahim Danlad



Kwame Baah



Andrews Appau



Godfred Asiamah



Mudasiru Salifu



Yusif Mubarik



