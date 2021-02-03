Asante Kotoko coach Johnson Smith names starting eleven for Inter Allies clash

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021
Source: Football Ghana
Interim coach of Asante Kotoko Johnson Smith has named his starting eleven for the match against Inter Allies in the Ghana Premier League.
The Porcupine Warriors will play host to the Capelli boys in matchday 12 of the domestic top-flight league at the Accra Sports Stadium this evening.
Ahead of the game, Smith has named his starting 11 as Naby Keita, Latif Anabila and Emmanuel Gyamfi gets the nod to start.
Right-back Christopher Nettey has been replaced by Samuel Frimpong as Wahab Adams has earned a place in the defense to put Yusif Mubarik to the bench in tonight's game.
Below is the Asante Kotoko line up
Razak Abalora
Ibrahim Imoro
Samuel Frimpong
Abdul Ganiyu Ismail
Emmanuel Sarkodie
Abdul Latif Anabila
Emmanuel Gyamfi
Fabio Gama
Naby Keita
Kwame Opoku
Subs.
Ibrahim Danlad
Kwame Baah
Andrews Appau
Godfred Asiamah
Mudasiru Salifu
Yusif Mubarik