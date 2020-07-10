Sports News of Friday, 10 July 2020

Asante Kotoko closing in on Uganda international defender Murushid Juuko

Asante Kotoko SC are close to landing Uganda international defender Murushid Juuko according local media reports.



GHANAsoccernet.com understands that the Porcupine Warriors have reached agreement with the central defender over a possible.



The former Simba SC star man is believed to joining the Ghanaian giants in a deal worth around US$150,000.



Juuko is currently a free agent after terminating his contract with Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club in December 2019.



The 26-year-old has 41 caps for the Cranes, scoring one goal in the process.



He was a key member of the Uganda squad at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where they were eliminated in the round of 16 against Senegal.



Juuko was also present at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations for the Cranes in Gabon playing against Ghana at the group stages.

