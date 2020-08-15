Sports News of Saturday, 15 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Asante Kotoko closing in on Aduana Stars defender Caleb Amankwah

Aduana Stars defender, Caleb Amankwah

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko are closing in on Aduana Stars defender Caleb Amankwah.



Amankwah has just four months left on his current deal at Dorma Ahenkro and appears not interested to sign an extension.



GHANAsoccernet.com understands the right-back wants to see out the remainder of his contract so he can leave on a free transfer.



The lanky defender joined the former Premier League champions from West African Football Academy in 2018.



He is one of the players being sought by Maxwell Konadu as he builds a formidable squad ahead of the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League season.

