Asante Kotoko circles member Okocha calls out some players for pre-game bar visits amidst poor performance

Sports News of Saturday, 13 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Okocha a member of the Asante Kotoko circles, has accused some players of the team of frequenting a bar before their games.



This claim comes in the wake of Kotoko's recent poor performance, having lost five out of their last six games in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.



Okocha specifically mentioned that five players were spotted at the 'Kiss Kiss' in Ejisu, a known bar, on the eve of their match against Nsoatreman. The game, played at the Baba Yara Stadium, ended in a 2-1 defeat for Kotoko.



"What they are doing in Ejisu at the Kiss Kiss spot, they should stop going there," Okocha stated on Angel FM Kumasi 96.1 FM.



He further claimed to have pictures of the players at the bar and challenged them to deny his claims.



"I have five players on Tuesday they were there drinking. I have the pictures there is a particular player I was surprised he is part of them. Food is not sold there only alcohol Kiss Kiss spot it is in Ejisu if they dare me they should come out and say I am lying.



"I am saying it five players on Tuesday they were sitting there drinking while you had a game the next day. Kiss Kiss spot if they say I am lying the five players I have seen you they all played the game yesterday the five players were all starters yesterday.



Okocha expressed his disappointment, stating that the players were pampered too much. He suggested that those who cannot handle the pressure of playing for Kotoko should leave the team.



"If you know you can't play for Kotoko, stop pack your bags and go. When we were going to Bechem, we took them to Sunyani to sleep and you came from Sunyani to play the match Nsoatreman coming to play yesterday; they came straight from Nsoatre to play and they beat us. We pamper them too much," he fumed.