Asante Kotoko circles member Okocha calls out players for drinking alcohol at a pub ahead of a game

Sports News of Saturday, 13 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Okocha, a member of the Asante Kotoko circles, has accused some players of the team of frequenting a bar before their games.



This claim comes in the wake of Kotoko's recent poor performance, having lost five out of their last six games in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.



Okocha specifically mentioned that five players were spotted at the 'Kiss Kiss' bar in Ejisu on the eve of their match against Nsoatreman. The game, played at the Baba Yara Stadium, ended in a 2-1 defeat for Kotoko.



"What they did at Ejisu at the Kiss Kiss spot... they should stop going there," Okocha stated on Angel FM Kumasi 96.1 FM.



He further claimed to have pictures of the players at the bar and challenged them to deny his claims.



"I have [pictures of] five players. On Tuesday, they were there drinking. I have the pictures. There is a particular player that I was surprised he was part of them. Food is not sold there; only alcohol. They should come out and say I am lying.



"They were sitting there drinking while you had a game the next day... They all played the game yesterday. The five players were all starters yesterday," he claimed.



Okocha expressed his disappointment, stating that the players were pampered too much. He suggested that those who cannot handle the pressure of playing for Kotoko should leave the team.



"If you know you can't play for Kotoko, stop! Pack your bags and go. When we were going to Bechem, we took them to Sunyani to sleep; they came from Sunyani to play the match... We pamper them too much," he fumed.