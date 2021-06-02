Asante Kotoko captain Felix Annan not worried by lack of playing time

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko captain Felix Annan is not worried about his lack of playing time at the club in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League campaign.



The enterprising goalkeeper has been left in the cooler after falling down the pecking to Razak Abalora.



But according to him, he is not perturbed by his lack of playing time after losing his number one spot in the team.



“We are one club and anyone who plays is the coach's decision. So if I get the opportunity and it's one minute, I will give my 200% best.”



“The most important thing is winning the league at the end of the season,” he said.



Felix Annan has been dropped from Asante Kotoko's FA Cup game against Bekwai Youth Football Academy.



