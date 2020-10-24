Sports News of Saturday, 24 October 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko cancels pre-season friendly in Akosombo - Reports

Asante Kotoko SC

Asante Kotoko has reportedly cancelled their pre-season friendly match in Akosombo. No reasons have so far been given for the development.



After going through coronavirus testing, the Kotoko players started their pre-season tour in style, beating Odweanoma FC 3-0 and they were preparing to face another team but it has been called off.



The coaching staff decided to make the players play against themselves as a result.



According to reports, they were grouped into two teams with Felix Annan leading one team and Emmanuel Gyamfi leading the other team.



Felix Annan's team came away with a 4-3 victory.



Team A:



Felix Annan (C)/ Kwame Baah, Christopher Nettey, Imoro Ibrahim, Mubarik Yussif, Wahab Adams, Kwame Adom Frimpong, Abdul Latif Anabila, Maxwell Baakoh, Godfred Asiamah, William Opoku Mensah, Osman Ibrahim/ Evans Adomako



Team B:



Razark Abalora, Samuel Frimpong, Patrick Asmah, Ismail Abdul Ganiu, Habib Mohammed, Emmanuel Sarkodie, Mudasiru Salifu, Emmanuel Kayekeh, Naby Keita, Emmanuel Gyamfi (C), Kwame Poku

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.