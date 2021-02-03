Sports News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Asante Kotoko can win Ghana Premier League – Johnson Smith

Interim coach of Asante Kotoko, Johnson-Smith

Interim coach of Asante Kotoko Johnson-Smith believes that his team stand a chance of winning the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League title after handing Inter Allies their fifth defeat of the season at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday night.



The Porcupine Warriors inflicted a 1-0 defeat to the Capelli boys in matchday 12 of the domestic top-flight league.



Naby Keita scored from the penalty spot in the 67th minute to ensure the Porcupine Warriors returned to winning ways.



Occupying 3rd position with 20 points after 12 games, the former Karela United gaffer believes the title race is open and his outfit can win it.



Asked if Kotoko looks like a team that can win the league this season, he replied, “Oh we can win it”



