Sports News of Friday, 15 January 2021

Asante Kotoko can't beat any well-prepared team – Joe Debrah

Asante Kotoko SC

Former Asante Kotoko forward, Joe 'Afriki' Debrah has cast doubt on his team's chances of winning the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



According to the Asante Kotoko legend, the team cannot overcome any well-prepared side and therefore it will be difficult for them to challenge for the league trophy.



The former Black Stars forward told Happy FM in an interview that he was not impressed with the performance of Asante Kotoko after watching them play against Al Hilal of Omdurman in the CAF Champions League preliminary stage.



He, therefore, encouraged the team to work extra hard for them to be able to withstand the coming storm.



“I watched the game against Al Hilal in the CAF Champions League. The current Kotoko squad needs to work very hard."



"They need to be doing extra training. Any team that faces Kotoko prepares adequately and very well. So the players must train and be ready for any team”.



Asante Kotoko is currently preparing for their clash against WAFA at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope for the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League matchday 9 fixture.



The game will be played on Sunday, January 17.