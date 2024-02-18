Asante Kotoko beats Nsoatreman 2-1 to win J.A Kufuor Cup

Sports News of Sunday, 18 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko came from behind to beat Nsoatreman 2-1 to win the J.A Kufuor Cup at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday, February 18, 2024.



The match started with both teams wearing similar yellow strips till the 25th minute when the game was stopped for Kotoko to change their jersey to white for easy identification.



It almost seemed the game was going to end goalless in the first half, till Abdul Rahman broke the deadlock to score the first goal in the match for Nsoatreman in the match.



Back from recess, Asante Kotoko went in search of an equalizer and Ugandan striker, Steven Mukwala was there to fetch it for the Porcupine Warriors in the 57th minute.



Nsoatreman had the chance to go up again in the match with a penalty. However, Manaf Umar's penalty was saved by goalkeeper Frederick Asare.



In the 67th minute, Kotoko sealed the win with a goal from Peter Amidu who picked up a tailor-measured pass from Richmond Lamptey to score the goal.



The match was organized by the JAK Foundation to honour the legacy of former Ghana President John Agyekum Kufuor, who served two terms from 2000 to 2008.



