Asante Kotoko beats Kumasi Ebony 5-2 in friendly

Sports News of Saturday, 20 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko shook off a second-half scare from Ebony FC to thrash the lower tier side in a friendly on Saturday morning.



The Porcupine Warriors who are preparing rigorously ahead of the second round of the Ghana Premier League had a stern test at the Adako Jachie despite winning the game 5-2.



Kotoko blistered into a first-half explosion after scoring three unanswered goals. Godfred Asiamah, Naby Keita, and Patrick Asmah were all on target for the Premier League outfit.



But Ebony FC returned from the break to produce a spirited performance which saw them pull two goals back in the space of two minutes.



With the game switching in favour of Ebony FC, new signing Solomon Sarfo Taylor extended Kotoko’s lead.



Guinean attacker Naby Laye Keita then completed the scoring with a fine strike in the 84th minute.



The game is the Reds' first training match since the league went on break.



The Porcupine Warriors lie fourth after the first round of the league with a game in hand.