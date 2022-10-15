Asante Kotoko beat Al Jazeera Academy 7-1 in friendly game

Sports News of Saturday, 15 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko demolished lower-tier team Al Jazeera Academy 7-1 in a friendly match at the Adako Jachie Park on Saturday, October 15th, 2022.



The Porcupine Warriors had already defeated teams from the Division One League Asokwa Deportivo, Kozoya SC, and Techiman Liberty last week. This was their fourth win in a row.



The Porcupine Warriors had a three-goal lead in the first half thanks to goals from Dickson Afoakwa and Stephen Amankona (2).



After the break, four more goals were scored, two by Samuel Boateng and one each by Nicholas Mensah and Richmond Lamptey.



The Porcupine Warriors are using these friendly games to stay fit because the Ghana Premier League has been suspended due to a court injunction.