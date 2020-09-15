Sports News of Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Asante Kotoko appoints Moses Antwi Benefo as Communications Manager

Sports Journalist Moses Antwi Benefo

Ace Ghanaian Sports Journalist, Moses Antwi Benefo, popularly known as PJ Mosey, has been appointed as the Communications Manager of Asante Kotoko SC.



PJ Mosey will head the club's communications department for the next three years under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah.



His appointment comes as little surprise as he had been tipped by many due to his relationship with the former Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential aspirant.



The club's management structure is now shaping up nicely.



PJ, who holds a masters degree in journalism, is the latest to earn an appointment at the club after Emmanuel Dasoberi was appointed as administrative and operations manager.



PJ recently landed a job at Kumasi-based Nhyira FM. It is believed that he will combine both positions.





