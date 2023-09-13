Asante Kotoko appoint five-member communication team

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) of Asante Kotoko has appointed a five-member team who have been tasked with handling match promotion and other communication activities related to the club.



The five team members are Daniel Kwame Dankwah, Anthony Twum Barimah, Samuel Akosa Owusu Jnr., Adu Acheampong, and Seth Nii Darko.



Their mandate will include match operation communications for the 2023/24 season and other related club issues as and when requested, under the supervision of Administrative Manager, Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi.



“We are grateful to the members for accepting to serve the club and to help in the promotion of our games and activities. We strongly believe everyone should come on board to help achieve the goals of our Great King”, Dasoberi said.



Kotoko will open their season with a home fixture against Heart of Lions at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, September which kicks off at 6:00 pm.







LSN/KPE