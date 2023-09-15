Asante Kotoko appoint Danlad Ibrahim as captain

Sports News of Friday, 15 September 2023

Asante Kotoko have appointed Danlad Ibrahim as the club's captain for the 2023/2024 Ghana Premier League season.



The club in a statement released on their website confirmed that the head coach appointed the Black Meteors shot-stopper to lead the pack for the forthcoming campaign.



Cameroonian striker, George Mfegue and midfielder, Richmond Lamptey have been appointed as the first and second deputy skippers respectively.



"Asante Kotoko is pleased to confirm the appointment of goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim as the new club's captain.



"...Cameroonian, Georges Mfegue, and Richmond Lamptey will be vice-captains per head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum," part of the statement reads.



Danland Ibrahim replaces outgone skipper Richard Boadu. Danlad, who is an academy graduate and is set for his eighth top-flight season, served as a deputy to Boadu last season and led the team in some games.



He will hope to lead his boyhood club to success this season under his reign as the captain.



Asante Kotoko will begin the new GPL season underway on Sunday, September 15, 2023 when they host Heart of Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium.



