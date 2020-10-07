Sports News of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Asante Kotoko announces partnership with VEO

Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko has announced a partnership deal with VEO, the cutting edge automatic camera for football.



The partnership means VEO will secure super high-quality footage of Kotoko's academy and first team.



Asante Kotoko will also have a 100 euro discount to give all nearby clubs and football companies in and around Ghana.



"Video is an essential part in talent development all around the world and bringing in the best for our club is a must. With Veo, Asante Kotoko teams get access to both great quality video and a cutting edge analysis platform, "Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah announced.



Head of Partnerships, Veo Technologies, Jerry Jarnald added that: "With a world-class talent pool like the one in Ghana, we see a huge potential in what impact our product can have on the development of players in Asante Kotoko."



"We are looking forward to seeing even more clubs join Veo and therefore we are offering a cost reduction in partnership with the Porcupine Warriors. Please follow the step-by-step guide to the right if you want to make a purchase."



Kotoko becomes the fourth club to partner the company after Manchester City, FC Nordsjaelland and Ghana-based Phar Rangers.

