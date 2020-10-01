Sports News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Asante Kotoko announce second signing Yusif Mubarik

Asante Kotoko have signed defender Yusif Mubarik Yusif, the club announced on Wednesday.



The 23-year-old has penned a three-year contract on a free transfer.



He becomes the second player to officially join the side this transfer window after Emmanuel Keyekeh was snapped up from Karela United.



Yusif is to bolster the Porcupine Warriors for the 2020/21 CAF Champions League campaign.



He was one of the best performers in the Ghana Premier League during his three-year stint with AshantiGold.



Yusif previously played for Dansoman-based Liberty Professionals.

