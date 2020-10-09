Sports News of Friday, 9 October 2020

Asante Kotoko announce new kits sponsorship with Errea

Kotoko has signed a three-year deal with Errea

Asante Kotoko has signed a new kit sponsorship deal with Italian Sports manufacturing giants Errea.



The club has signed a three-year deal with Errea after recently terminating their kits sponsorship deal with Club Consult Africa.



“We are pleased to announce a 3-year partnership with Italian sportswear giant Errea”,



“With sports science, culture, history, and technological considerations at the center of the new designs and materials, Nana is calling on all teaming supporters of the club to select their preferred Home and Away pair for the 2020/21 season and patronize them very effectively.



“Nana is of the view that the fans must have a say in what they wear. Subsequently, a voting shortcode will be announced shortly to commence the selection process.Mr. Amponsah is very certain, that together with the supporters they can build a formidable Asante Kotoko again,” the club said in a statement.



Fans of the club have been given the opportunity to choose the design for the team’s home and away strip for the 2020/21 Ghana football season through a short code which will be announced soon.

