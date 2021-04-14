Asante Kotoko acquire impressive mansion to house players

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Management of Asante Kotoko have been lauded after securing a mansion to house their players.



The different apartments are located at Emena Boadi, Ahinsan, Kwamo and other places.



This is to reduce the burden of the players having to rent apartments on their own.



It is also meant to prevent money spent on hotels as means of camping base prior to matches.



The apartments will also house club officials and people assigned for specific duties at any time.