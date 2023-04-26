Asante Kotoko accident victim shed tears as he recounts struggles, neglect by club, Kwame Kyei

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 April 2023

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper's trainer, Sampson Appiah has pleaded for help to treat his spinal cord after it got dislocated as a result of Kotoko's accident in 2017.



Although he suffered the injury through his service for the club, Appiah said none of the higher ranks visited to check up on him, let alone take up the cost of treating his injury.



Speaking with Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV on YouTube, the former Black Stars and Kotoko goalie said he got to know about the dislocated spinal cord two years after the accident.



"I only had injuries on my face so I didn't take it seriously. After two years, I started feeling pains in my waist. So I went to see the doctor and he made me go for a scan and we found out that my spinal cord has shifted. He said if I had known early they would have shifted it back to its place. That time I didn't know I was injured because I thought I was safe."



He said his injury required daily treatment, but there is no money to continue the treatment after the surgery.



"They told me if I'm able to do it (surgery) I can get back to work so I did it. Now, it is almost 6 years but still, I've not been able to walk. I can't even stand for a minute because I will fall.



"My lorry fare to Okomfo Anokye hospital is GH₵‎50, I also pay GH₵‎50 on my return and I had to pay GH₵‎30 when I get there. I'm supposed to go there Tuesdays and Thursdays. Where is the money? The Doctor later told me to go to McKweon Hospital for better treatment. It was a private gym. When I went there I paid 2,000 for one month. But I've stopped because I couldn't renew."



He further expressed his disappointment in the club for neglecting him, specifically, the board chairman Dr Kwame Kyei.



"Kotoko didn't do anything for me. From what I know if you work with someone and the person have an accident like this, at least take this to comfort yourself would do. Because someone even died, meaning it was a serious accident. Kwame Kyei didn't do anything for us. The money people donated (which is) about 4 billion(GH₵400,000) he didn't give us anything."



He then revealed that his sibling and Kotoko legends helped him fund his surgery.



"My sibling and Kotoko legends really helped with the surgery."



"They have not even visited me apart from the Kotoko legends who used to come to see me. The management and the board none of them have come here. At this point, I'm really suffering," he said while being teary."



Sampson Appiah gave out his numbers for people to donate to fund his spinal cord treatment after surgery.



Asante Kotoko team bus was involved in a fatal accident on Wednesday, July 13, 2017, on their way back to Kumasi after their game against Inter Allies in Accra.



Deputy Equipment Officer, Thomas Kofi Obeng Asare lost his life on the spot while the players and some officials picked up minor injuries.



