Sports News of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Asante Kotoko SC closing in on winger Zakaria Mumuni

Former WAFA player, Zakaria Mumuni

Asante Kotoko SC are on the verge of signing WAFA Academy graduate Zakaria Mumuni, GHANAsoccernet.com has gathered.



Mumuni has already reached an agreement with the Porcupine Warriors and will sign a three-year contract.



The 23-year-old is currently unattached after terminating his contract with AS Vita Club last week.



Mumuni joined the DR Congo giants in January 2019 from Aduana Stars following an impressive spell.



The highly rated left winger made 12 appearances for AS Vita in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup and scored once during his stint.



Asante Kotoko are expected to announce the signing of Mumuni in the next few days.





