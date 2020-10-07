Sports News of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Asante Kotoko SC are close to signing midfielder Sulley Ali Muniru

Muniru is the younger brother of Ghana legend, Sulley Ali Muntari

Asante Kotoko SC are close to acquiring midfielder Sulley Muniru after missing out on Medeama SC's Justice Blay, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.



The Porcupine Warriors and Muniru have agreed on personal terms and will be signing in the course of the week per reports.



The 27-year-old central midfielder has been without a club since leaving Russian side Tambov FC in July 2020.



Muniru has previously had stints with CD Tondela, Dinamo Minsk and Yeni Malatyaspor.



He left Ghana in 2013 to join Romanian giants CFR Cluj from Liberty Professionals.



He left Cluj after two seasons for Steaua Bucharest in July 2015.



Muniru is the younger brother of Ghana legend and former Portsmouth FC, AC Milan and Inter Milan player Sulley Ali Muntari.

