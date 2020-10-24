Sports News of Saturday, 24 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Asante Kotoko SC announce signing of Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama dos Santos

Fabio Gama dos Santos

Asante Kotoko SC has announced the signing of Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama dos Santos on a free transfer, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.



The 28-year-old joins the Ghanaian giants as a free agent after parting ways with Swedish second-tier side Jönköpings Sodra IF in March 2020.



Asante Kotoko is strengthening their squad for the upcoming season as they aim at winning the Ghana Premier League.



They also aim in reaching far in the CAF Champions League which begins in November 2020.



Gama dos Santos has previously played for ABC FC, SE Gama, Itabaiana-SE, Operario-MS, Botafogo-SP amongst others in Brazil.



He has also played for IFK Värnamo in Sweden.

