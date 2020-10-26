Sports News of Monday, 26 October 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko PRO Moses defends Evans Adomako's signing

Asante Kotoko striker, Evans Adomako

Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, Moses Antwi Benefo, has defended the signing of former Phar Rangers striker Evans Adomako in the ongoing Ghanaian transfer window.



Adomako joined the Ghanaian giants on a three-year deal and is expected to boost the attack of the Reds as they seek to wrestle back the Ghana Premier League and make a mark in Africa.



Some pundits and fans have raised concerns about the signing of the player but according to the PRO, Evans Adomako will help solve the goal-scoring problems in the club going into the new season.



“Evans Adomako is a clinical finisher, a proactive goal monger. A player who scores at ease, he can't go drought of goals for 2 to 3 matches,” he said.



The 23-year-old scored 28 goals in both Division 1 and Division 2 matches he played.



Adomako spent most of his time playing in Belarus for the likes of FC Gomel, Rudar Velenje, and NK Dravograj.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.