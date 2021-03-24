Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak, six other Ghanaian clubs ranked among top clubs in Africa

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak have been ranked amongst the best 150 clubs in Africa according to the latest ranking provided by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) for the first decade (2001-2010) of the 21st century.



In addition to the two most glamourous clubs in the West African country, Kumasi King Faisal, Obuasi Ashanti Gold SC, and Liberty Professionals also make the list.



The other clubs in Ghana recognized include lower-tier clubs Berekum Arsenal, Kpando Heart of Lions, and Real Tamale United (RTU).



The ranking by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics has been done based on the performances of the clubs in their respective leagues and African competitions (CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup) within the years under review.



Coming in first as Ghana’s top-ranked club, Asante Kotoko is ranked 11th with 7365 points.



Hearts of Oak is followed as the second top Ghanaian club with 5785 points, leaving the side to occupy the 21st position.



Ranking of Ghanaian Clubs



Asante Kotoko SC (7,365 points) Hearts of Oak SC (5,785 points) King Faisal Babies (4,555 points) Ashanti Gold SC (4,035 points) Liberty Professionals FC (3,260 points) Berekum Arsenals (2,950 points) Kpando Heart of Lions FC (2,610) Real Tamale United (2,590 points)



Also find below the top 10 ranked African clubs



Al-Ahly Cairo – Egypt (12,015 points) Espérance Sportive de Tunis -Tunisia (10,505 points) Etoile Sportive du Sahel – Tunisia (10,085 points) ASEC Mimosas Abidjan – Côte-d’Ivoire (9,405 points) Cotonsport FC de Garoua – Cameroon (8,915 points) Zamalek SC Cairo – Egypt (8,085 points) Jeunesse Sportive de Kabylie – Algeria (7,930 points) Enyimba International FC – Nigeria (7785 points) Al-Hilal Omdurman – Sudan (7,660 points) AS FAR Rabat – Morocco (7,450 points)



