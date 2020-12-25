Sports News of Friday, 25 December 2020

Source: Ghana Celebrities

Asante Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah vows to revive club in Christmas message

CEO of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Nana Yaw Amponsah has promised to whip the club back on track in his Christmas message to the fans.



The club's fortunes in the season are plummeting and last Wednesday's 1-0 defeat to Sudanese side Al Hilal in the CAF Champions League qualifier compounded their woes.



Kotoko have also been chequered in the Ghana Premier League and that has seen head coach Maxwell Konadu dismissed.



But Amponsah remains confident of bringing successes on the pitch back to the club.



''I wish the entire Asante Kotoko fraternity happy holidays. My best wishes goes to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the board of directors, AKOPA, NCC, Technical team, players, the fabulous fans, our sponsors and staff,'' his message read.



''As we spend time in this holiday season with those we love in what has been a rather tough year for humanity, let us celebrate the blessings we cherish and look forward to a better year ahead.



''I wish to assure all that while our path forward in the continental campaign may not be smooth, we will do everything humanly possible to steer this rebuilding and restructuring process to an enviable end.''





