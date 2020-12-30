You are here: HomeSports2020 12 30Article 1143890

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Source: Boadi Dickson, Contributor

Asante Kotoko Board Member sets social media ablaze on his birthday

Asante Kotoko Board Member, Dr. Kofi Amoah-Abban Asante Kotoko Board Member, Dr. Kofi Amoah-Abban

Dr. Kofi Amoah-Abban, a Board Member of Asante Kotoko and also the Chief Executive Officer of Rigworld Ghana Limited on December 30, 2020, set social media ablaze as social media users wished him well on his birthday.

The Astute Business Mogul is known for the role he played in ensuring that the two biggest artists in Ghana namely Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale become one.

A social media user by name Akwasi Poku heap praises on the renowned businessman for his outstanding efforts to the youth and the entire nation.

"Dr. Abban is a leader we all look up to. He is a role model, mentor, teacher the youth of Ghana today always pray to grow up to be".

Furthermore, the supporters of Asante Kotoko thanked him for his excellent contribution as a board member of the club.

He donated two vehicles to the team to support the administration of the club.













