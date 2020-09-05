Sports News of Saturday, 5 September 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Asante Kotoko, AshGold cautioned against African adventure

Kotoko will compete in the CAF Champions League

Aduana Stars Head Coach, Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin has advised the two clubs set to represent Ghana in the 2020/2021 CAF Inter-Club competitions to not to participate.



The Ghana FA has chosen Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold SC to feature in the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup respectively.



Following the cancellation of the 2019-20 Ghana Football season due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the two clubs were selected by virtue of winning the previously held GFA’s Normalisation Committee Special competitions.



Asante Kotoko won the NC Special Competition Tier 1 and as a result booked a ticket to enter the CAF Champions League back then while Ashantigold also won the Tier 2 competition and by virtue of that competed in the Confederation Cup.



The two clubs subsequently failed to make the necessary impact by failing to qualify for the Group Stages.



Ashantigold SC have confirmed their participation in the 2020/21 CAF Confederation Cup by writing to the Ghana FA, while Asante Kotoko is expected to confirm their participation by Monday.



Some football connoisseurs have argued that it will not be prudent for any club to participate in Africa considering the current state of affairs of Ghana Football.



Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin has added his voice to such calls insisting that the occurrences in the recent past should be enough a deterrent for Ghanaian clubs and their Africa ambitions.



“In my honest opinion, no Ghanaian club should go to Africa looking at the happenings in our games for the past years,” Paa Kwesi Fabin told Pure FM.

