Asamoah move! - Asamoah Gyan recounts how he built an on-field relationship with Muntari, Laryea, others

Sports News of Friday, 19 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan has detailed how a strong on-field relationship with some of his Black Stars teammates allowed him to succeed in his role as a striker.



Gyan, who is Ghana’s all-time highest goal scorer, revealed that his record wouldn’t have been possible without the help of some of his teammates, including Sulley Muntari and Laryea Kingston.



Explaining how he managed to score many goals for the Black Stars, Gyan said he would often speak with the midfielders before a match to plot the best way to assist him score goals.



“You have to be friends with midfielders. You have to be close to them. So before a match, they know your movements,” Gyan said in an interview with Atinka FM.



The ex-Al Ain striker disclosed that playing with players like Muntari and Laryea was easy because they always signalled him to take off before laying off a pass.



He said, “When I used to play with Sulley, even before he gets a pass, he signals me to take off, Laryea also does the same thing. They shout Asamoah move, so before the ball comes I have already taken off.”



“So you always have to tell the midfielder how you want the ball, just play it and I will make the run. So communication is very important,” the retired player said to explain why communication was important in football.



Asamoah Gyan scored 51 goals for Ghana after scoring his first goal in 2003 against Somalia. He is Africa's highest goalscorer at the World Cup with 6 goals.



JNA/EK