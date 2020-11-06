Sports News of Friday, 6 November 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Asamoah Gyan will struggle to glitter at Legon Cities - Malik Jabir

Black Stars striker , Asamoah Gyan

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Malik Jabir has said that Asamoah Gyan will struggle to make an impact at his new club, Legon Cities FC.



Gyan has returned to Ghana Premier League by signing a one-year contract with Legon Cities ahead of the new football season.



The 34-year-old had been linked with Asante Kotoko but the Royals offered the most attractive deal.



“They are now struggling to come up because it is a new team. It’s not their fault; they are a new side struggling to make it," the former Kano Pillars coach told Kumasi-based Luv FM.



"So, it means he [Gyan] will struggle over there more than if he had come to Kotoko," he added.



Legon Cities will begin its 2020/21 Ghana Premier League campaign with a home game against Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium.

