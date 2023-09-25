Asamoah Gyan to establish football academy

Sports News of Monday, 25 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ex-Ghanaian international Asamoah Gyan is set to establish a football academy as a way of giving back to society.



Gyan who is Ghana’s all-time top scorer will be hoping to follow the ways of other ex-Ghanaian footballers who are contributing to the development of football through the establishment of football academies.



Notable among ex-Ghanaian footballers with academies includes John Paintsil, Nii Odartey Lamptey, Godwin Attram, Awudu Isaka among others.



Asamoah Gyan, 37, who is currently in the United States for for a business assignment, during an Instagram Live Chat on Monday September 25 revealed the plans and preparations towards the establishment of a football academy.



Gyan together with his manager and Exco-member Samuel Anim Addo on Sunday, September 23 watched the baseball game between Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays at the Tropicana Field in Florida.



They were hosted by Ghanaian medical doctor Theophilus Osai and Tampa Bay Rays player Randy Arozarena who presented a special baseball bat to Gyan after the game.



Gyan announced his retirement in June 2023 after a successful 20 year career from club to national level.





LSN/KPE