Asamoah Gyan to begin training with Legon Cities this week

Black Stars striker , Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan is set to begin training with Legon Cities this week ahead of the start of the new season.



The 34-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Royals on the transfer deadline day.



Gyan, who is the top goalscorer in Ghana's history with 51 goals makes a return to the Ghanaian top-flight, 17 years after leaving Liberty Professionals.



The former Sunderland striker scored 10 goals in 16 games before he left Liberty in 2003 to embark on a career that incorporated spells in Italy, France, England, Turkey, China, and the United Arab Emirates.



He has scored 168 goals for nine clubs.

