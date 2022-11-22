Asamoah Gyan surprised with birthday cake live on TV

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan is celebrating his birthday today, Tuesday, November 22.



While making his maiden appearance on SuperSport for the coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup today, the all-time leading goal scorer of the Black Stars was surprised with a birthday cake.



After noticing that the cake was designed with green and white colours, Asamoah Gyan who was appreciative of the cake present said he wished it had come in Ghana colours.



Asamoah Gyan today turned 37 years old. He is not only the top scorer of the Black Stars but holds the record for the African with the most goals at the FIFA World Cup.



Although he is not retired, he is currently not attached to any club.



