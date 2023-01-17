Asamoah Gyan suggests the type of coach Black Stars needs

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars player, Asamoah Gyan, has detailed the kind of coach the Black Stars need at the moment.



The Black Stars' top job has been vacant following the resignation of Otto Addo at the helm after Ghana’s elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



With the Ghana Football Association searching for the next coach to become the next head coach, Asamoah Gyan who played in the national team for 17 years has detailed the type of coach needed.



In an interview monitored by GhanaWeb Sports, the all-time Ghanaian top scorer suggested that the Black Stars need a coach who cannot be influenced by the top hierarchy of Ghana football.



“Ghana is a football nation so when we are appointing any coach we need someone who can stamp his authority not someone coming to try,” he told Dan Kwaku Yeboah.



According to him, the coach’s style of play must be visible for all to see even if he is inexperienced.



“We need an experienced coach, someone with strong credentials, not someone. Even if he is an inexperienced coach we should be able to identify what the coach has taught the players in terms of their style of play.



“You can take an inexperienced coach but make sure he understands the game, someone who will make the people understand his philosophy.



“Someone who can take charge, not someone who takes orders, you have to be strict and take charge of what you are doing,” Gyan said as monitored by GhanaWeb.



JNA/FNOQ