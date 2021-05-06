Asamoah Gyan shouldn’t have reacted after being booed by fans - Augustine Ahinful

Sports News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Former Ghana international Augustine Ahinful has told Asamoah Gyan to focus on his career and not respond to criticisms from the fans.



The all-time leading top scorer for the Black Stars was booed by a section of the fans during a Ghana Premier League game between his side Legon Cities and Asante Kotoko on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The incident has generated conversation in the media on whether it can discourage other Ghanaian-based players abroad from ever returning to the league to end their careers.



Augustine Arhinful who disclosed that he had some experience with the fans indicated Gyan should have assessed all these things before deciding to make a return to the local league.



“Asamoah Gyan did not assess all these things before he decided to return to the Ghana Premier League. I have also experienced this before but I didn’t take it personally”, he told Happy FM.



“If you think you want to come home and play the league then you have to be prepared for all these or else just come enjoy your time and promote others. He as an individual should not pay attention to it. He should focus on Legon Cities and psych himself up if he wants to play in the league.



“The more you are reacting, the more you are muddying waters,” he advised the Ghanaian football legend.